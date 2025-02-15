MELAKA: The Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) will investigate viral claims that a woman being forced to seek shelter in a surau in Kampung Kolam Limbongan for the past four days after failing to obtain aid from the council.

State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman agreed about the seriousness of the allegations, as MAIM has various types of aid available to eligible applicants, especially those from the asnaf (underprivileged) group.

“This claim needs to be investigated and verified first, as it is unlikely that MAIM would neglect its responsibilities. There may be more to the story.

“MAIM has never stopped helping those in need and its annual allocation for aid reaches RM145 million. Surely, we will not refuse to help if a struggling individual approaches us, as claimed in the video,” he told Bernama today officiating the Chinese New Year celebration by the Melaka Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association (MACMA), which was attended by MACMA president Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin.

Rahmad said such allegations could lead to slander and tarnish MAIM’s reputation as an agency committed to the welfare of the asnaf community in the state.

In a separate development, Rahmad said the state government, through MAIM, always ensured the welfare of Muslim converts (mualaf) and prioritised them to ensure they did not feel marginalised.

He cited the establishment of Balai Islam at Kompleks Darul Huda which serves as a one-stop centre providing shelter, welfare support, and Islamic guidance for new Muslim converts as an example.