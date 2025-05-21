ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) has enhanced its home construction and repair assistance scheme, to provide better support for the asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe) across the state.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the improvements include raising the allocation for new house construction from RM78,000 to RM96,000, and increasing the repair cost ceiling from RM18,000 to RM20,000.

“The objective of this scheme is to provide comfortable and safe housing for the asnaf, improve the living standards of the low-income group according to the had kifayah, and reduce the financial burden related to housing,” he said, at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar, here, today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Jefridin Atan (BN-Kukup), regarding MAINJ’s role in supporting Muslims without home ownership, through its housing construction and repair assistance scheme.

Mohd Fared said that the scheme was first introduced in 2009.

“From 2009 to 2023, a total of 1,125 houses were repaired, at a cost of RM14.79 million, while 1,286 new houses were built, with an expenditure of RM50.39 million,” he added.