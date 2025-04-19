KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysians must prioritise maintaining the country’s stability to effectively face global challenges, ensuring the nation’s resilience and competitiveness.

He said the recent move by United States President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on several trading partners serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the country’s stability.

“President Donald Trump has imposed shocking tariffs. We are facing a 24 per cent tariff, while other countries like Indonesia and Thailand are at 30 per cent, and some even as high as 50 per cent,” he said.

“So, what should we do? This serves as a reminder that we must properly take care of our own household - our country, our economy - so that when a disaster strikes, we are able to survive. This is what resilience is all about, ensuring that we maintain our competitiveness,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Sarawak-level MADANI Aidilfitri celebration today.

Anwar said that to achieve national stability, the people must be grateful for the blessings they enjoy, including a government that is open to listening to public concerns and continuously working to improve governance.

“Gratitude is essential. Sometimes we take the benefits we receive for granted and assume everything is just ordinary - but that shouldn’t be the case,” he said.

“Sometimes we forget to be grateful. Let us not be ungrateful or reject the blessings granted by Allah. If we do, if we constantly complain, remain angry, and fail to appreciate the good - there is a real danger of a painful punishment befalling us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also emphasised the important role of individual states within the Federation in formulating development plans that contribute to national progress.

He said Sarawak is among the states that have made significant contributions, with several countries recognising the state’s economic initiatives.

“Sarawak is now playing a major role. In every country I visit - be it in Europe, China, Japan, or even within ASEAN - Sarawak is regarded as having immense potential, especially as a regional energy hub,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Sarawak government for its cooperation in ensuring the success of the MADANI Aidilfitri celebration, which aimed to mark the festive occasion with the people of Sarawak.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were also in attendance.