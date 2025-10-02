MAIPk clarifies old surau issue in Hulu Kinta was unlawful

IPOH: The Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council has advised the public not to be swayed by inaccurate claims regarding the old surau in Kampung Seri Keramat, Pasir Puteh, Hulu Kinta.

MAIPk president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini said the issue had been sensationalised when in fact the building was constructed without any application or approval from MAIPk as the state’s religious authority.

He stated the surau was unlawful as it contravened existing legal provisions.

Subsection 87(2) of the Perak Islamic Religious Administration Enactment 2004 requires any mosque or surau to be built on land legally endowed under MAIPk.

In this case, the land was never endowed, is not registered as MAIPk waqf property, and no official application was made before construction.

Mohd Annuar said the Perak State Fatwa Committee had decided in 2020 that the surau must be relocated as it stood on non-waqf land.

To resolve this matter in accordance with the law, the state government allocated a new site legally endowed under MAIPk about 250 metres from the original location.

He added that the developer had taken responsibility by fully funding the construction of a new surau on the endowed site.

The replacement surau has been completed and is already in use, with a management committee appointed by MAIPk on January 2, 2024.

MAIPk also stressed that the construction of any Muslim place of worship in Perak must be approved by the institution and comply with legal and syariah requirements.

Mohd Annuar said attempts to sensationalise the matter had caused confusion and threatened social harmony.

Yesterday, Ipoh Timor Angkatan Muda Keadilan chief Izzuddin Hariz said certain irresponsible parties had reignited the issue to stir resentment against the government.

He stated he had lodged a police report, believing the matter was deliberately raised for personal gain.

Earlier, the media reported that activist and actress Rafidah Ibrahim had claimed in a social media video that Surau al-Karamah would be demolished by a developer to make way for a road. – Bernama