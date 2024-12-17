IPOH: The majority of 55 children rescued during Op Global involving GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Perak have been reclaimed by their families, according to State Women, Family, Social Welfare, Cooperatives, and Entrepreneurship Development Committee chairman Datuk Salbiah Mohamed.

However, she did not disclose the exact number of children who had been reunited with their families.

“All actions undertaken by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) are aimed at protecting the children involved, based on thorough investigations conducted by the authorities,“ she told reporters after the 2024 Perak Elderly Welfare Programme here today.

Earlier, Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri had revealed that 130 children rescued from charity homes linked to GISBH remained unclaimed by their parents.

In a separate development, Salbiah said a newborn baby boy found abandoned in a bush at Kampung Permatang near Sitiawan last Saturday was in stable condition at the Seri Manjung Hospital.

She added that her office would seek a court order to place the infant in a care centre under JKM.

The baby boy was discovered by a member of the public in bushes behind a surau, wrapped in a piece of cloth.