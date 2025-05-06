SHAH ALAM: The formation of the Malay Secretariat Committee is politically motivated, in contrast to the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB), which actively advocates for Bumiputera rights, said UMNO Supreme Council Member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the MADANI Government-driven KEB has a focused and consistent plan to uplift the Bumiputera community as a whole.

“The rights of the Malays have been a long-standing focus for Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), which consistently advocated for their interests, particularly in promoting the Bumiputera community welfare each year. This commitment is reflected in various initiatives, such as the KEB, which the government is implementing to uplift the Bumiputera community.

“We have been undertaking such initiatives for generations. It doesn’t make sense for them to think about doing the same thing as they did yesterday,“ he told reporters after attending the handing over letters of acceptance (SST) ceremony for projects aimed at addressing overcrowded schools in various states, here today.

Ahmad, the Deputy Works Minister, was commenting on the formation of the Malay Secretariat Committee, announced by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday.

He said the committee does not require public support, as it is exclusively for Malays and that the KEB plays a more effective role in advancing the Bumiputera community.