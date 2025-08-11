Malaysia 2040 aspirations align with national unity agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia 2040 aspirations recently announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim align closely with the national unity agenda.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang stated that by 2040, Malaysia aims to become a fair nation where citizens thrive in a socially just society.

He emphasised the importance of upholding the Rukun Negara as the foundation of unity and progress.

“Building a sovereign and dignified nation requires a robust social system rooted in MADANI values and national identity,” he said.

Aaron highlighted efforts to cultivate citizens with strong spiritual values, humanity, and resilience while fostering a fair, harmonious, and united society.

He spoke at the launch of the 2025 Harmony Week in conjunction with National Day at UCSI University, Taman Connaught, Cheras.

Also present were the Ministry of National Unity’s Secretary-General Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid and UCSI University President Prof. Emeritus Datuk Ts. Ir. Dr. Siti Hamisah Tapsir.

Aaron noted that MADANI human development will focus on education reform and instilling patriotism.

A progressive society will prioritise integration, goodwill, and volunteerism to strengthen unity.

He envisioned a future Malaysia where diversity in religion, ethnicity, and background unites the nation under the MADANI spirit.

“Values like mutual respect, empathy, and understanding will be reinforced to preserve harmony,” he said.

The MADANI government is committed to ensuring a safe, peaceful, and dignified life for all citizens.

Aaron urged collective efforts to achieve the Malaysia 2040 vision for a harmonious, prosperous, and globally competitive nation. - Bernama