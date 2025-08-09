Malaysia advances AI strategy with NAIO discussion series for 2030 action plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The National AI Office (NAIO) has conducted four strategic sessions to refine Malaysia’s AI roadmap under the National AI Action Plan 2030.

These discussions focused on AI safety, policy, talent development, and industry collaboration to strengthen the country’s digital future.

The Digital Minister’s Office stated the sessions mark progress in finalising the 2030 plan, reflecting Malaysia’s push for a trusted AI ecosystem.

Representatives from government, private sectors, and academia participated to align policy direction ahead of the plan’s official launch.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo chaired the AI safety session, addressing risks like deepfakes, cyberattacks, and data privacy breaches.

NAIO proposed a regulatory framework with voluntary guidelines, risk classification models, and incident response protocols to manage AI-related threats.

The policy session explored a hybrid governance model combining NAIO oversight, sector-specific rules, and market-driven compliance tools.

Talent development discussions highlighted AI integration in school curricula, vocational training, and university-industry alignment to boost local expertise.

Industry leaders from the National AI Consortium (KAIN) collaborated to align AI adoption with corporate needs and accelerate R&D investments.

NAIO head Sam Majid emphasised the discussions’ role in shaping balanced, people-centric AI solutions for Malaysia’s future.

The outcomes will finalise the 2030 action plan, ensuring it reflects collective expertise and national priorities. - Bernama