Malaysia advances blockchain adoption with new infrastructure initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is working closely with the Ministry of Digital to accelerate blockchain adoption nationwide, targeting sectors like public administration, finance, and the halal industry.

Minister Chang Lih Kang highlighted the technology’s role in improving transparency, efficiency, and security.

“This includes government administration to improve transparency and efficiency in public service systems; finance and banking to reduce transaction costs and enhance access to digital financial services; the halal industry to strengthen tracking and certification systems that are more efficient and reliable; and trade and supply chains to enhance efficiency and product traceability from producers to consumers,” he said during the launch of the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI) at Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025.

Chang explained that blockchain’s potential has been hindered by fragmentation, high costs, and interoperability issues.

The MBI aims to address these challenges by enabling seamless connectivity between blockchain networks, lowering costs, and improving trust and security.

“The MBI is our strategic response, designed to enable interoperability across blockchain networks, reduce transaction costs and duplication, and enhance trust, transparency, and security.

It will also provide open access to more startups, businesses, and communities,” he added.

The initiative aligns with the National Blockchain Roadmap 2021–2025, which has achieved 60 per cent of its goals so far.

Malaysia Blockchain Week serves as a platform for collaboration, reinforcing the country’s ambition to become a regional blockchain leader. - Bernama