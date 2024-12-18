KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to achieve shared progress through close cooperation with China, focusing on promoting equitable wealth distribution, upskilling Malaysians and eradicating poverty, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said China’s efforts in poverty alleviation and rural regeneration are truly commendable as over the past four decades, China has successfully lifted more than 800 million people out of extreme poverty.

“We have observed how China has focused on developing its central regions by creating employment opportunities, improving infrastructure and fostering new industries. Significant investments have also been made in infrastructure, healthcare and other essential services to ensure sustainable development.

“A key aspect of this strategy has been addressing the challenges posed by extensive rural-to-urban migration,” he said in his speech read out by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin at the closing of the Leadership Conference titled Charting the Future: Malaysia-China Beyond 50 Years at Malaysia-China Summit 2024 here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said by creating job opportunities in rural areas, China has not only encouraged the return of the workforce but also promoted balanced development as a preventive measure against urban overcrowding and other associated issues.

The deputy prime minister said the partnership between China and Malaysia also extends into education and workforce development.

“As of 2024, a total of 220 Chinese companies have generously offered over 5,000 training placements for Malaysian students. These programmes, which span short, medium and long-term durations, focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET),” he added.

Ahmad Zahid said this milestone was made possible through a collaboration between the National Organisation of Skilled Workers, or Belia Mahir, and prominent players in the Chinese TVET industry.

“The partnership, formalised through a MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Beifang Automotive Education Group and Tang (M) International Education Group earlier this year, is poised to revolutionise Malaysia’s capabilities in sectors such as automotive, semiconductors, automation, the Internet of Things and cybersecurity,” he said.

Moreover, Ahmad Zahid who is also the chairman of the National TVET Council said the initiative directly supports the Youth Socioeconomic Empowerment Plan 2030 goals, which aim to reduce the youth unemployment rate to just 8.9 per cent.

He said that by addressing the gap between education and industry demands, the collaboration will equip young Malaysians with the necessary skills and confidence to secure meaningful employment, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic prosperity.