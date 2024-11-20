Malaysia aims to become leading hub for green investments - Nga

KUALA LUMPUR: The government aims to establish Malaysia as a leading hub for green investments to drive sustainable growth, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said Malaysia aims to do so by promoting supportive policies and fostering strategic collaborations through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (COP29), which is being held until Nov 22 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Nga, while delivering the country’s address at the Ministerial Roundtable on Urbanisation and Climate Change, also urged the global community to put ideas into action, while emphasising that the scale of urban climate challenges calls for intensified action and greater financial support.

He also noted that there are only 27 per cent of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) globally currently, including comprehensive urban strategies.

“We will not be remembered for what we have said but for what we have done and left for future generations. We cannot change the past, but collectively, we can determine the future. So let’s do it together,” he said.

Nga also expressed Malaysia’s strong support for the Declaration on Multisectoral Action Pathways (MAP) to Resilient and Healthy Cities, adding that its focus on fostering multisectoral collaboration is critical for addressing the complex challenges posed by climate change.

“In fact, MAP aligns closely with our national priorities such as the Low Carbon and Climate Change Resilient Urban Planning Guidelines spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT),” he added.

Nga also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to preparing the Third National Urban Policy (NUP3), which will incorporate climate-conscious strategies to address urbanisation challenges.

He shared that KPKT is integrating climate-resilient design features into its affordable housing projects to ensure the urban poor are not left behind in the transition to greener cities, in addition to the aim of building and upgrading at least 100 public parks each year to scale up nature-based solutions.

KPKT is part of Malaysia’s delegation to the UNFCCC COP29, with a focus on tackling climate change challenges amid rapid urbanisation.