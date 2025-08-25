Malaysia allocates additional RM100 million for Gaza reconstruction

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government’s additional 100 million ringgit allocation for Palestinians in Gaza will prioritise reconstruction efforts in the genocide-affected region.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that this latest contribution represents a strategic shift from previous food-focused aid approaches.

“Two years ago, around October and November 2023, we successfully coordinated contributions with the private sector,“ he told reporters after the Communications Ministry’s Monthly Assembly.

Fahmi explained that “much of the food supply went to waste due to the Zionist regime’s blockade, which prevented the aid from entering Gaza.”

He confirmed that “this time, the focus may shift towards efforts to rebuild Gaza, and I believe this can be achieved with the cooperation of international partners, including Japan.”

The minister emphasised that “Malaysia’s stance on Palestinian independence remains unchanged and comes with no preconditions, it does not depend on the situation.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the additional allocation at the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” event at Dataran Merdeka.

Anwar stated that this “reflects Malaysia’s ongoing and unwavering commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The Prime Minister also urged “large companies and corporations to contribute aid for Palestinians” while calling on Malaysians to appreciate their peace and freedom.

Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj attended the ministry assembly. – Bernama