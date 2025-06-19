Malaysia among countries setting an example in global women’s leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is among the countries that serve as a global example in providing space and opportunities for women to empower themselves and take on leadership roles, said ASEAN Women’s Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 president Datin Dr Hartini Osman.

She said this was one of the main focuses of the forum, which serves as an open, inclusive, and voluntary platform that brings together women from around the world to voice their perspectives and strengthen their roles across various sectors.

“WEF ASEAN 2025 serves as a gathering point for women not just from Malaysia, but across the region and globally. It is a voluntary, compassionate, and inclusive space that champions women’s right to be heard,” she said.

“The most beautiful part is that they want to learn from Malaysia’s example in how we provide space and opportunities for women through this forum,” she told Bernama after the opening ceremony of WEF ASEAN 2025, at the Dewan Perdana, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), today.

The three-day forum, themed ‘Women Leaders Beyond Borders: Shaping the Future of the ASEAN Sheconomy’, was officiated by the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

According to Hartini, the forum, which involves participants from more than 32 countries, offers valuable opportunities for women entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and build networks through business matching sessions. It also encourages the participation of youth, students, educators, and changemakers to engage and benefit from the platform.

She added that this edition marks the 148th series of the Women’s Economic Forum (WEF), which is active in over 150 countries in support of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to gender equality.

Hartini also expressed her gratitude to Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for officiating the forum, describing her speech as deeply moving and resonant with participants, as it reflected values of humanity and compassion.

“She is a remarkable female leader, a symbol of motherhood, love, and truth. She leads by example, speaking on issues related to women, families, and the empowerment of women,” she said.

Touching on the challenges faced by women today, Hartini underscored the importance of unity in advocating for women’s aspirations and achieving meaningful societal change.

“When we unite, our collective voice becomes powerful and truly heard. If we work sincerely, with pure intentions for the sake of Allah, then insya-Allah, the wellbeing of women will continue to be uplifted,” she added.