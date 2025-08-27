Malaysia and Brunei strengthen food security and cross-border cooperation

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Brunei have committed to deepening cooperation across multiple sectors including agriculture, immigration, prisoner transfers, and youth development.

This commitment was formalised in a joint statement following discussions between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah during the 26th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders’ Consultation.

The ALC serves as the highest bilateral mechanism between both nations, providing a platform to review cooperation progress and discuss regional matters.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of sharing agricultural knowledge and expertise to ensure food security.

Brunei expressed appreciation for training provided by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute to its technical officers.

“Both leaders looked forward to continued agricultural cooperation for the benefit of both countries,“ said the statement.

On prison matters, the leaders commended progress under the Treaty on the International Transfer of Prisoners signed in August 2023.

They acknowledged the successful first transfer of a Bruneian prisoner in February 2025 and six Malaysians in August 2025.

The leaders welcomed the third Bilateral Meeting between immigration departments held in February 2025 in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Both nations reiterated their commitment to effective border management and addressing key immigration issues.

They further welcomed the Brunei Malaysia Frequent Traveller Programme that streamlines cross-border travel.

The programme reduces passport stamp usage and immigration endorsements for frequent travellers.

Anwar and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah commended strengthened youth and sports cooperation between both countries.

Brunei’s participation in the fourth ASEAN Youth Dialogue in May 2025 in Kuala Lumpur was particularly highlighted.

The leaders expressed pleasure at Brunei’s long-standing participation in the SUKMA Games since 2000.

They noted Brunei’s best-ever performance at SUKMA XXI in Sarawak in 2024.

“The leaders looked forward to Brunei’s participation in the upcoming Borneo Games 2025 to be held in Kuching,“ it said.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah underscored Brunei’s full support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship.

Brunei remains committed to working closely with Malaysia for ASEAN’s socio-economic benefits.

The Brunei ruler arrived in Malaysia on Monday for a three-day State Visit at the King’s invitation.

Brunei is Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner in ASEAN with total trade reaching RM7.53 billion in 2024.

Malaysia-Brunei trade reached RM3.02 billion between January and June this year. – Bernama