Motorcyclist survives dramatic fall on Temerloh bridge crash

A motorcyclist cheated death after falling from his bike in front of a car on the Temerloh Bridge on August 22.

The incident was captured on the dashcam of a vehicle behind him, which was travelling at around 80 km/h at the time.

In the early morning incident, the motorcyclist was seen riding upright, but it is unclear whether he intentionally avoided the motorcycle lane.

He suddenly veered over the divider separating the motorcycle and vehicle lanes.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown into the air before landing directly in front of the car.

The video shows the rider in scrambling to avoid being hit by the car with the dashcam.

Fortunately, the car driver managed to slow down in time and was alert to the situation, potentially avoiding a more serious accident.

Realising what had happened, several other motorcyclists rushed to help move the motorcycle off the road before the car continued on its way.

The video, uploaded to the Rakyat Insight Facebook page, has since been shared over 1,200 times and received more than 8,900 likes at the time of writing.

In the comments section, many users questioned the rider’s focus, noting that Temerloh Bridge is well-lit at all times. Some also wondered how other motorcyclists could clearly see the lane divider, yet the rider in question failed to notice it.