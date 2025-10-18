Malaysia and China’s Guangxi urged to trade up and invest forward

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Malaysia and China’s Guangxi to ‘trade up and invest forward’ as part of efforts to elevate bilateral cooperation to new heights.

He said the initiative was one of three key focus areas aimed at deepening and advancing the partnership between the two regions.

“Let us build co-production ecosystems in electronics, green energy, and agriculture,“ he stated when opening the 21st World Guangxi Fellow Association Conference.

Ahmad Zahid emphasized that linking Guangxi’s logistics strengths with Malaysia’s ports, free zones, and industrial parks could create new supply chains and high-quality investments.

He noted this partnership complements Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The deputy prime minister identified the other two priority areas as growing tourism sustainably and connecting small and medium enterprises while nurturing young talent.

Ahmad Zahid also said Malaysia aims to expand direct flights between Guangxi and key Malaysian gateways to foster stronger people-to-people connections.

“With visa-free travel and themed offerings such as heritage, eco, Muslim-friendly, and educational tourism, we can attract more visitors who stay longer and engage deeper,“ he explained.

He stressed that through joint promotions and professional training, tourism growth can remain inclusive and sustainable for both regions.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, described SMEs as the backbone of both economies.

He said SMEs can drive regional innovation through collaboration in e-commerce, digital finance, logistics, and the creative industries.

The deputy prime minister characterized Guangxi and Malaysia as natural partners bound by geography, shared aspirations and a common vision for prosperity.

“Guangxi’s land-sea corridor connects inland China to ASEAN, while Malaysia’s strategic location links ASEAN to the wider global economy,“ he elaborated.

He added that together, their partnership forms a bridge that strengthens connectivity, expands trade, and promotes mutual growth.

On Malaysia-China relations, Ahmad Zahid noted China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years.

He revealed bilateral trade amounted to RM484.12 billion in 2024, representing 16.8% of Malaysia’s total trade.

The deputy prime minister said under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government, Malaysia’s foreign policy continues to be anchored on trust, progress, and people’s well-being.

He emphasized this positions China not merely as a trading partner but as a strategic friend in building a balanced and prosperous Asia.

Ahmad Zahid also highlighted Malaysia’s plans to strengthen cooperation with China in education, technology, tourism, and the halal economy.

He mentioned the establishment of the Malaysia-China Institute in Malaysia to nurture globally minded and industry-ready youth.

The deputy prime minister said Malaysia looks forward to welcoming 35.6 million international visitors in 2026 for Visit Malaysia Year.

He identified Guangxi as a key partner in achieving this tourism target.

As National Halal Council chairman, Ahmad Zahid stated Malaysia is ready to work closely with China to expand the halal economy.

He said this cooperation would cover areas such as manufacturing, logistics, certification and financing.

The deputy prime minister noted Malaysia, through JAKIM’s globally recognised standards, welcomes Chinese enterprises to tap into halal markets of ASEAN, the Middle East and beyond.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and Federation of Guangxi Associations Malaysia president Leong Siew Kam also attended the event. – Bernama