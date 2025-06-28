Malaysia and Indonesia stress ASEAN unity for global challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Indonesia have reaffirmed their commitment to a united ASEAN as essential in addressing global economic, political, and security challenges. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted this during his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta today.

Anwar stated, “As two founding members of ASEAN, Malaysia and Indonesia reaffirmed their strong commitment to preserving regional unity and maintaining ASEAN’s stability.” He added that the close bilateral ties between both nations would serve as a model for greater ASEAN cooperation.

The leaders also agreed to resolve outstanding border issues promptly, including longstanding maritime disputes. Anwar emphasised that a win-win solution would strengthen trust and confidence between the two neighbours. “The alignment reflects the close friendship and strong strategic relations between the two countries,“ he said.

The discussions underscored the importance of ASEAN solidarity in navigating complex global challenges while reinforcing Malaysia-Indonesia relations.