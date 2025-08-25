Malaysia and Singapore discuss undersea infrastructure and cyber security

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore have initiated discussions on securing undersea infrastructure and enhancing cyber security cooperation.

Singaporean Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing raised concerns about security challenges facing undersea energy connections between both nations during his official visit.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed that Singapore proposed collaborative measures to address potential undersea infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Both ministers also exchanged expertise on cyber security matters, particularly regarding drone and unmanned aerial vehicle technology.

They further emphasised ASEAN’s crucial role in maintaining regional peace and stability throughout their discussions.

The ministers jointly called for immediate resolution of ongoing conflicts and ceasefire violations between Thailand and Cambodia.

Mohamed Khaled and Chan witnessed the signing of a mutual submarine rescue support agreement between their navies.

Royal Malaysian Navy chief Tan Sri Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain signed the document with his Singaporean counterpart Rear Admiral Sean Wat.

This agreement formalises cooperation in submarine rescue operations between both maritime forces.

The signing ceremony took place at Wisma Pertahanan during Minister Chan’s inaugural official visit to Malaysia. – Bernama