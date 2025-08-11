Malaysia attracts 1.8 million Chinese tourists in early 2025 with visa waiver

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 1.8 million tourists from China visited Malaysia between January and May 2025.

This surge follows the visa waiver introduced for Chinese travellers in 2024.

Deputy Tourism Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan noted arrivals rose from 1.6 million in 2023 to 3.4 million last year.

The ministry is collaborating with travel agencies to attract more Chinese tourists, especially Muslim travellers.

Over 100 imams from China and Europe were invited to experience Malaysia’s Muslim-friendly tourism.

Khairul Firdaus said this concept suits travellers of all backgrounds and religions.

He was responding to a question in Parliament about efforts to attract Chinese Muslim tourists.

Integrated promotions highlight attractions like the Crystal Mosque to ASEAN, Europe, and East Asian markets.

These efforts aim to benefit local industries such as homestays, handicrafts, and traditional foods. - Bernama