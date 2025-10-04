Malaysia backs Gaza peace deal only with Palestine liberation guarantee

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised Malaysia’s conditional support for the latest Gaza peace plan.

He stressed the need for guarantees of full freedom and independence for the Palestinian people.

The Malaysian MADANI Government’s decision also considered the positions of Arab and Islamic countries.

Hamas’ own stance was another factor in the government’s position.

Anwar expressed limited support for the agreement pending assurances of Palestine’s freedom and independence.

He made these remarks during a live broadcast on Facebook today.

Hamas had accepted initial terms calling for an end to attacks and the liberation of Gaza.

The terms also included creating humanitarian space and releasing all detainees in Gaza and Israel.

Further details of the agreement must be refined to ensure a collective consensus.

This consensus would involve Hamas, neighbouring Arab countries, and other Islamic nations. – Bernama