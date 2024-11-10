VIENTIANE: Malaysia has reaffirmed that the diplomatic approach and cooperation through ASEAN are the best means to address the South China Sea dispute.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated that while China claims a significant portion of the South China Sea, Malaysia upholds its maritime rights based on international law.

“We also adhere to international law, just as China does. However, what is essential is that we always utilise diplomatic channels and do not shut the doors to discussions,“ he told Malaysian reporters late Thursday night.

Mohamad also urged the involved nations not to take steps that would hinder communication and instead sit down together to negotiate.

“We call on all parties not to ‘slam the door’, but to come together to seek the best solution,“ he said.

He explained that Malaysia believes the South China Sea issue should be managed collectively through an ASEAN approach, rather than by individual countries.

“An ASEAN-led approach is more suitable as there are several littoral nations such as Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia, each with their respective claims,“ he added.

Mohamad further asserted that Malaysia is in a strong position as it has long registered its maritime boundary map in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

“International law clearly defines maritime limits, including baselines, forward lines, and exclusive economic zones extending over 300 kilometres,“ he stated.

He also emphasised the importance of safeguarding the South China Sea Trade Route, which is one of the busiest trade routes in the world.

Any crisis in this region would have severe repercussions on global trade.

The territorial affiliation of several islands and reefs in the South China Sea has been a source of dispute between China, the Philippines, and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades.

Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of these islands, including the Paracel Islands, Thitu Island, Scarborough Shoal, and the Spratly Islands, of which Whitson Reef is a part.

In July 2016, following a claim filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no legal basis for its territorial claims in the South China Sea. China, however, did not participate in the arbitration process.