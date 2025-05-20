PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia believes the Islamic world must take a proactive approach in shaping the direction of global technology, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said this was conveyed by its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, in a national statement at the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-15) Dialogue Platform held in Tehran, Iran, from May 18 to 19.

Zambry said that science and technology had long been the foundation of Islamic civilisation and it was now the shared responsibility of the OIC-15 member states to restore this leadership through a holistic, ethical, and Islamic value-based approach.

Therefore, the MOHE said that Malaysia had proposed seven main pillars for joint consideration within the OIC-15 framework of action.

The proposed pillars include developing a common curriculum covering AI, data ethics and digital humanities; establishing cross-country research and innovation hubs; launching a widespread AI literacy movement among member states; as well as setting up the OIC-15 Digital Solidarity Fund and the OIC Digital Readiness Index.

The other pillars proposed are the formation of the OIC Cybersecurity Consortium; the setting up of the OIC-15 Foresight Unit to shape the future of Islamic technology; and the introduction of a Crisis Innovation Fund to assist communities affected, including Gaza.

According to the MOHE, Zambry also shared Malaysia’s progress in formulating the Malaysian Higher Education Plan (PPTM) 2025-2035, which focuses on AI-based education, lifelong learning and digital talent development.

“The Malaysia MADANI concept, which is based on balanced, comprehensive and humane development, is highlighted as a model for the country’s digital transformation.

“Malaysia also offers cooperation in the form of scholarships, mobility programmes and AI Fellowships to support talent development with OIC-15 member states,” according to the statement.

The MOHE added that Zambry paid a courtesy call on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, alongside ministers and representatives of other OIC member states.

“In addition, a bilateral meeting was held between Zambry and Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simayi Saraf to discuss potential cooperation in skilled manpower, science and technology between Malaysia and Iran,” said the ministry.

The meeting, themed “Innovation in Science and Technology through Harnessing Artificial Intelligence: A Strategy for a Brighter Future in the Islamic World”, brought together more than 20 representatives from OIC member states to explore AI technology’s potential as a driver of shared progress.

The Third Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia as a continuation of collective efforts to empower the ummah in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.