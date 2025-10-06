Malaysia can produce high-impact products through R&D and innovation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia possesses the talent and ideas necessary to produce high-impact products by focusing on research and development and innovation.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof emphasised that strengthening the R&D ecosystem is crucial for addressing current challenges while boosting the economy and enhancing public well-being.

He stated that research alone is insufficient and must be translated into practical products providing solutions and economic contributions.

Fadillah shared these remarks after officiating the National Innovation and Commercialisation Expo 2025 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

NICE 2025 carries the theme ‘Innovation. Growth. Global Impact’ and showcases local talent, technology, and solutions to global audiences.

The event featured the signing of 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding valued at over 800 million ringgit.

Thirteen new products from agencies, universities, and companies in agrotechnology, biotechnology, and digital development were also launched.

Fadillah highlighted that the research, development, commercialisation, and innovation ecosystem relies on public-private collaboration.

This ecosystem aims to create high-value local products and increase gross R&D expenditure to 2.5% of GDP by 2030.

Malaysia’s global innovation standing improved to 33rd among 133 economies in the 2024 Global Innovation Index by WIPO.

The government will continue strengthening the innovation ecosystem through research funding, incentives, and talent development.

Stronger industry-university collaboration will help Malaysia achieve high-tech nation status by 2030. – Bernama