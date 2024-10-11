Malaysia celebrates inaugural National Hornbill Day marking commitment to avian conservation

SHAH ALAM: Malaysia celebrated its inaugural National Hornbill Day today emphasising its commitment to preserving its unique avian heritage and advancing environmental conservation efforts.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad stated that the celebration supports Malaysia’s National Policy on Biological Diversity, which aims for a nation “living in harmony with nature by 2050”.

He explained that the policy seeks to promote biodiversity alongside sustainable development while fulfilling Malaysia’s international commitments, such as those under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

“National Hornbill Day is another step toward realising that vision, raising public awareness, and encouraging active participation in conserving species and habitats vital to our natural legacy.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to conserve our iconic bird, the hornbill, and we just need to understand our role in this important mission,” he said, officiating the event at the Elmina Sales Gallery today.

Nik Nazmi said that November 10th each year has been designated as National Hornbill Day, with the hope that it will become a global celebration in the future.

Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) and environmental group Gaia, with support from NRES and various government agencies, launched the observance, bringing together stakeholders with a shared goal of protecting hornbills and their habitats.

In conjunction with the celebration, Nik Nazmi highlighted a special collaboration between Gaia and Pos Malaysia, that led to the release of commemorative stamps featuring all 10 Malaysian hornbill species.

The event also featured expert-led discussions and a photography exhibition of Malaysia’s hornbills, curated by renowned wildlife photographer Sanjitpaal Singh.

Meanwhile, YSD chairman Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar emphasised, via a video message, that establishing National Hornbill Day reflects Malaysia’s long-term commitment to wildlife protection.

“This initiative brings global conservation efforts into national focus, right down to the details of habitat preservation,” he said.

Over the past three years, YSD and Gaia have advanced a comprehensive hornbill conservation programme, supported by local communities and state agencies.