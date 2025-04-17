SEPANG: Discussions on ASEAN-China relations and current geopolitical developments were among the key highlights of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia, which concluded today, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said Xi’s meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya yesterday also touched on bilateral Malaysia-China ties and the current economic landscape.

“The bilateral discussions between Malaysia and China yesterday afternoon went very well. A range of issues were discussed by both leaders, and this has been a highly successful state visit.

“And with China being Malaysia’s main trading partner, we will look at ways to further enhance bilateral trade between Malaysia and China, which in turn will benefit the country,” he told Bernama and RTM at Kompleks Bunga Raya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), today.

Earlier, he and Anwar were present to bid farewell to Xi and his delegation, who departed for Cambodia after concluding the three-day visit.

The Air China flight carrying Xi and his delegation departed from KLIA at 10.04 am.

Also in focus during the discussions was the issue of security in the South China Sea, as well as inter-regional relations between China and Southeast Asia, along with other regional blocs.

“This is very important, especially in today’s uncertain geopolitical climate. Close ties between our countries are crucial because we depend on one another.

“As I mentioned, this visit has been highly successful, not only in terms of the substance and content of the discussions, but also in the logistics and overall preparations, which were well-managed,” he added.

Xi began his visit on Tuesday at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

This marked Xi’s second visit to Malaysia in 12 years, following his first in 2013, during which both countries elevated their diplomatic ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The visit was part of the Chinese President’s three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, which had taken him to Vietnam earlier. It is his first series of state visits this year.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years since 2009. In 2024, total trade between the two countries was valued at RM484.12 billion, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s global trade of RM2.88 trillion.