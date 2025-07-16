Malaysia-China visa-free travel starts July 17 with 90-day stays

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian travellers can now enter China without a visa for short-term visits under a new bilateral agreement.

Starting July 17, stays of up to 30 days per visit are permitted, with a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period.

The Chinese Embassy in Malaysia confirmed the policy covers tourism, family visits, business, cultural exchanges, private matters, medical trips, and crew travel. “The cumulative duration of stay must not exceed 90 days within any 180-day period,“ the embassy stated.

Longer stays or activities like work, study, or media assignments still require prior visa approval. The agreement was finalised during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia in April.

For inquiries, please contact:

Chinese Visa Application Service Center (Kuala Lumpur) Tel: 0060-389663925 (workdays 13:00-17:00), Email: klcentre@visaforchina.org

Chinese Consulate General in Kuching: Tel: 0060-82238344 or 0060-1112597159 (workdays 9:30-11:30, 14:30-16:30), Email：kuching@csm.mfa.gov.cn

Chinese Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu: Tel: 0060-88385481 or 0060-143681380 (workdays 9:30-11:30, 13:30-15:30), Email：kk@csm.mfa.gov.cn

