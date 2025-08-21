Malaysia citizenship amendment bill expected to be enforced mid-2025

PUTRAJAYA: The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 on citizenship is expected to be enforced in June or July next year, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the Bill is being reviewed by several parties, including the National Registration Department, and will come into force once it receives the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

“Next year, it (the Bill) will come into force. Around June or July, once His Majesty gives his consent.

“We are currently making preparations. The amendments in Parliament have been completed, but implementation will be next year because it involves procurement, changes to forms and so on,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the 2026 Budget Dialogue with Home Ministry stakeholders here today.

On October 17, 2024, the Dewan Rakyat made history when the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 on citizenship was passed with a more than two-thirds majority.

Among others, the amendment provides the right for children born abroad to a Malaysian mother to obtain citizenship by operation of law, instead of only through their father being a citizen.

The amendment was drafted to strengthen the principles of justice, equality and transparency in the granting of citizenship, in line with current realities and national aspirations.

On concerns about dual citizenship, Saifuddin Nasution stressed that such children must choose whether they wish to become Malaysian citizens or otherwise upon reaching the age of 18.

“Our Constitution does not allow dual citizenship. (So) we say at the age of 18, they choose whether to follow the citizenship of the mother or the father,” he said.

On another matter, Saifuddin Nasution said the Immigration Department has shortened the processing time for entry permit applications to six months once complete documents are submitted.

“Starting September 1, a new SOP will take effect. As soon as an entry permit application is made by a foreign spouse, the decision will be issued within six months,” he said.

An entry permit is a document that allows foreigners to enter and reside in Malaysia for purposes such as studying or joining a family.

Also present were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Awang Alik Jeman.

At the session, various inputs and suggestions from Home Ministry stakeholders on security aspects — involving government agencies, the private sector and industry players, non-governmental organisations and civil society organisations — were gathered to ensure that Budget 2026 is prepared in a holistic and inclusive manner. – Bernama