PUTRAJAYA: Hari Cuci Malaysia or Malaysia Cleanup Day, will be held nationwide on the last Saturday of September every year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said the Cabinet had approved the annual programme, which would be spearheaded by the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT).

He added that the initiative would be carried out using a whole-of-nation approach, involving ministries, departments, federal agencies, state governments, local councils, educational institutions, private entities and other organisations within their capacities.

“This is in line with the United Nations (UN) initiative, which designates Sept 20 as World Cleanup Day to tackle the growing waste pollution and raise public awareness of environmental cleanliness.

“Malaysia is now one of the top tourist destinations. Through this initiative, we aim to further enhance the country’s image as a clean and safe destination so we can continue to win the hearts of tourists from all over the world,” he said.

Nga said the implementation of the Malaysia Cleanup Day last year set three new national records in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR).

The three new records were the Largest Simultaneous Participation in A ‘Gotong Royong’ with 58,007 people; the Heaviest Solid Waste Collected in A Day, totalling 4,645.5 metric tonnes, and the Longest Non-Stop ‘Gotong Royong’ Cleanup Programme, lasting 12 hours.

For this year, KPKT aims to attract 100,000 participants, including school students, through collaboration with the Education Ministry.