Malaysia condemns Israeli strike, urges UN action on peacekeeper safety

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia calls on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take swift, decisive, and unified action to ensure the safety and security of all United Nations (UN) peacekeepers who are carrying out the council’s mandate.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the crucial role of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) should not be compromised.

On Nov 7, three civilians were killed, and six Malaysian peacekeepers in the UNIFIL, as well as three Lebanese soldiers, were injured in a strike in Sidon, southern Lebanon.

“Malaysia strongly condemns the Israeli Zionist regime’s deliberate and belligerent strike.

“Israel’s relentless and illegal strikes are grave violations of International Humanitarian Law, the Geneva Conventions and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates the UNIFIL’s presence in the region,” the statement read.

Malaysia reiterates that the safety of all United Nations peacekeepers, humanitarian workers, convoys and infrastructures are paramount and a non-derogable obligation under international law that all countries must comply without exception, the Foreign Ministry added.

On Thursday, a United Nations peacekeeping convoy transporting newly arrived personnel was struck by a drone strike while passing through the southern Lebanese city of Saida. UNIFIL is investigating the incident.

A statement issued by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Headquarters stated six Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) members injured during the movement of MALBATT 850-12 members travelling from Beirut to Marakah Camp at 7.54 pm Malaysian time (1.54 pm Lebanese time) when the incident occurred.

The team, consisting of 220 officers and members of other ranks, had just arrived in Lebanon to continue the peacekeeping mission under the United Nations (UN) when the attack occurred.