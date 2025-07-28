Malaysia considers full vape ban

PETALING JAYA: The government is moving towards a complete ban on the use and sale of electronic cigarettes or vape products, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“However, the implementation of such a ban must be carried out carefully, taking into account various aspects including legal implications, enforcement, and public health impact,“ Dzulkefly said during Question Time. “A comprehensive review is currently underway to evaluate the effectiveness of existing control measures and to assess the need for a more holistic policy to protect overall public health.”

He was addressing concerns raised by several MPs who sought clarification on the government’s position regarding actions taken by some state governments to stop issuing business licenses for electronic cigarettes and vape products within their jurisdictions.

Dzulkefly said that the Expert Committee on Electronic Cigarettes or Vape convened a meeting on July 22, 2025, to review issues related to vape control strategies and the strengthening of regulations on smoking products.

“The committee also recommended an assessment study on legal, industrial, government revenue, and licensing aspects should the sale and use of electronic cigarettes or vape products be banned,“ he added. “Following this, the Ministry of Health plans to hold detailed discussions with four key ministries and departments: the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Ministry of Domestic Trade (KPDN), Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), and the Attorney General’s Chambers.”

Dzulkefly clarified that his ministry is currently prioritizing a strict regulatory approach to smoking products through the implementation of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

Act 852 covers requirements for product registration, bans on advertising, promotion and sponsorship, sales restrictions, and smoking bans in designated smoke-free areas.

He added that since the enforcement of Act 852 on October 1, 2024, several short-term impacts have already been observed, including a reduction in the availability of smoking products in the market.

“Prior to the enforcement of Act 852, over 3,200 brands of smoking products with more than 6,800 variants were available in the market,“ he stated. “However, following enforcement, only 390 brands with approximately 2,794 variants have applied for registration with the Health Ministry.”