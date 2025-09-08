Malaysia continues international cooperation to locate Jho Low for 1MDB charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia maintains its commitment to international cooperation in locating and repatriating Jho Low to face charges related to the 1MDB scandal.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Department of Bukit Aman confirmed ongoing efforts through the Home Ministry to work with international law enforcement agencies.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail previously confirmed no solid evidence indicates Jho Low’s presence in China.

Malaysia continues close collaboration with international partners to locate the individual concerned.

The CCID emphasised no verified evidence links Jho Low to using a fake passport or being in Shanghai as reported.

Recent media allegations claimed Jho Low resided in an exclusive Shanghai area using a fake Australian passport. – Bernama