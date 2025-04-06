KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s participation in the Osaka World Expo 2025, highlighted by a visit to Sanda Shokuniku Kosha, a halal abattoir in Kita-ku, Kobe City, Hyogo, Japan, offers a valuable opportunity to gain insights into the best practices of Japan’s halal meat industry.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the abattoir is the region’s only halal-accredited facility and is renowned for producing halal Kobe beef.

“This visit offers us a valuable opportunity to gain deeper insights into the best practices of the Japanese halal meat industry, covering processing methods, hygiene standards, traceability systems, and the use of modern technology that complies with food safety requirements,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also expressed his appreciation to the management of Sanda Shokuniku Kosha for their strong commitment to upholding international halal standards and enhancing the regional halal ecosystem.

He added that such strategic collaborations are vital in Malaysia’s efforts to reinforce its position as a global halal hub.

In addition, Mohamad said that his ministry will continue to focus on empowering the ruminant industry this year, aligned with the Malaysia MADANI approach, which emphasises sustainability, prosperity, and creativity.

“We aim to increase local participation in this sector, leveraging modern technology and halal assurance as key foundations for success. Our goal is for Malaysians to be not only consumers but also leaders within the global halal value chain,” he said.