Malaysia counters Islamophobia with Quran translations and dakwah

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia continues to address Islamophobia through education and Quran dissemination rather than outrage, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated.

He highlighted that ignorance fuels hatred toward Islam globally, including within Muslim communities.

Anwar noted that Islamophobia has become institutionalised in some nations due to right-wing influences.

Malaysia’s response aligns with Islamic values, focusing on engagement and understanding.

“We choose to respond through knowledge, not anger,“ Anwar said during the launch of the Russian Quran translation.

The initiative stems from Malaysia’s reaction to the 2023 Quran burning in Sweden.

Instead of condemnation, Malaysia distributed translated Qurans, including to Sweden.

Anwar launched the 30th Quran translation under the One Million Copies Project by Yayasan Restu.

The project has produced Qurans in 29 languages, including English, French, and Spanish.

Yayasan Restu plans 30 more translations, aiming for 60 languages in three years.

The effort ensures the Quran’s message reaches diverse communities worldwide.

Anwar also witnessed an MoU signing for Mushaf Ummah al-Jami’, a scholarly Quranic reference.

This project positions Malaysia as a leader in Islamic scholarship.

Yayasan Restu will publish 500,000 copies of the mushaf.

Also present at the event were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Yayasan Restu executive chairman and Nasyrul Quran chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Latif Mirasa, Department of Islamic Development director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee and foreign dignitaries. - Bernama