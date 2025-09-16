China Eastern adds Taiyuan-KL to global network

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia recently welcomed China Eastern Airlines on the launch of its inaugural direct service connecting Taiyuan and Kuala Lumpur.

As one of China’s major cities rich in cultural heritage and economic potential, Taiyuan’s connection to Kuala Lumpur is expected to encourage greater visitor flows and boost Malaysia’s visibility as a preferred destination in Asia.

China Eastern Airlines is set to operate the new route four times weekly, with a scheduled transit stop at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

From January to June, Malaysia welcomed an impressive 2.2 million visitor arrivals from China, marking a notable 35.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Tourism Malaysia remains committed to working closely with international carriers, airport authorities, and industry stakeholders to strengthen Malaysia’s connectivity and global tourism presence. This initiative is also timely in supporting Malaysia’s ramp-up efforts for the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.