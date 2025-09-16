Sirim turns 50 – building the future

SHAH ALAM: Sirim Bhd celebrates a monumental milestone – its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of relentless dedication to advancing Malaysia’s industry, technology and quality standards.

Since its inception in 1975, Sirim has stood as a beacon of innovation and a trusted partner in shaping the nation’s industrial landscape and propelling Malaysia onto the global stage.

Founded with a bold vision to enhance Malaysia’s industrial capabilities and quality assurance, Sirim’s journey has been defined by ground-breaking achievements, including the establishment of the National Rechargeable Battery Testing Centre, which plays a critical role in supporting a safer and more resilient electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Driven by a strong commitment to research and development, Sirim has spurred innovation in key industries such as manufacturing, electronics and green technology. By empowering SMEs to embrace international standards, Sirim has significantly boosted Malaysia’s global competitiveness. Notably, the Sirim-Fraunhofer Programme has benefited more than 2,500 companies by enabling access to cutting-edge technology and productivity enhancements, further fuelling national economic growth.

Over the past five decades, Sirim has certified thousands of companies across diverse sectors, elevating product quality and safety to meet international benchmarks. Building on this legacy, Sirim is set to introduce two major certifications in November, namely the ISO 56001 Innovation Management System and ISO/IEC 42001 Artificial Intelligence Management System. These frameworks will help organisations in improving innovation performance, reducing uncertainty, generating employment and ensuring responsible AI governance across all sectors.

On the regional front, Sirim continues to strengthen its leadership role. The National Metrology Institute of Malaysia recently hosted the 13th Asean Expert Group on Metrology, uniting representatives from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, with Timor-Leste as observers. The forum supported Asean’s broader scientific and technological goals, reinforcing Sirim’s commitment to advancing regional collaboration and quality infrastructure.

Complementing these efforts is the upcoming Asia Design Sharing Seminar and Dialogues 2025 by the Malaysia Design Council. As a regional platform, ADS fosters cross-cultural collaboration among designers, educators and industry professionals to explore sustainable design practices, emerging trends and policy integration.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations kicked off with the vibrant Sirim Fun Run 2025 on Sept 14 at Dataran Kemerdekaan, Shah Alam – a joint event with Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam in its effort to promote environmental awareness, wellness and community spirit

Building on this momentum, the celebrations will continue throughout the coming year, reaching regional offices and communities nationwide. From insightful conferences and exhibitions to impactful community initiatives, Sirim will spotlight its upcoming events including the International Conference on Quality and Innovation 2025, which will explore strategies in quality assurance, standards development, sustainable innovation and digital transformation, and Majlis Sirim Industri (MSI) 2025. MSI aims to strengthen partnerships between Sirim, government agencies and industry players, while recognising organisations certified by Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd.

Others include the Sirim Invention, Innovation and Technology Expo, a platform for innovators and industry players to collaborate and drive technological advancement, the Asean Technopreneurship Roundtable and various other stakeholder engagements throughout the year.

This year-long commemoration underscores Sirim’s belief that 50 years of excellence deserves more than a single day of recognition – it stands as a testament to Sirim’s enduring legacy of innovation and its unwavering contributions to Malaysia’s economic growth.

Reflecting on the milestone, acting president and group CEO Nik Sazali Nik Hussin said, “Fifty years is more than a milestone; it is a testament to our resilience, innovation and unwavering commitment to nation-building. As we step into the next chapter, we embrace the challenges and opportunities of the future with confidence.”

He added that Sirim continues to be a catalyst for transformative change through digitalisation, sustainability, Industry 4.0 and green technology, empowering Malaysia to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

As Sirim celebrates this golden jubilee, the organisation looks forward to the future with optimism, passion and purpose – ready to innovate, inspire and make a lasting impact for the next 50 years and beyond.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all stakeholders, partners and the wider community whose unwavering support has powered this extraordinary journey. Together, we have forged a legacy that continues to shape Malaysia’s industrial future, and together, we will build the next chapter of innovation and growth,” added Nik Sazali.