Malaysia delivers Gaza solidarity memorandum to US embassy in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States Embassy in Malaysia received a memorandum containing three demands regarding the Palestinian issue today.

This diplomatic action represents Malaysian solidarity that extends beyond street demonstrations to international pressure.

Angkatan Muda Keadilan chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim confirmed the embassy accepted the memorandum at 3 pm.

Two representatives including PKR International Bureau chairman Dr Maszlee Malik delivered the document at Jalan Tun Razak.

The embassy assured the safety of Global Solidarity Flotilla volunteers including Malaysians and pledged to assist their safe return.

Muhammad Kamil revealed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has contacted Turkish and Qatari leaders to coordinate the volunteers’ return.

Earlier thousands participated in the Free Sumud Flotilla Solidarity Rally marching from Tabung Haji building to the US Embassy.

Nationwide support included special prayers and qunut nazilah recitations at mosques in Pahang, Sabah, Perak and Melaka.

Over 300 people gathered at Kota Kinabalu State Mosque joined by more than twenty non-governmental organisations.

Sabah ABIM president Mohd Zikri Zainudin emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.

Sabah Writers’ Association president Awang Abdul Muizz Awang Marusin described Gaza as a global humanitarian crisis beyond religious or racial issues.

Nearly 2,000 people gathered at Sultan Ahmad 1 State Mosque in Kuantan while over 500 performed special prayers in Ipoh.

Melaka held prayers at Masjid Al-Azim and other mosques across the state.

Participant Adam Maz Iskandar Shamsudin praised the volunteers’ extraordinary commitment to delivering aid despite risks.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim confirmed 23 Malaysian activists were detained by Israeli forces.

The detained include singer Heliza Helmi, influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin known as Ardell Aryana, and singer Zizi Kirana.

Other detainees are Musa Nuwayri, Haikal Abdullah, Razali Awang, and PU Rahmat among the twenty-three names confirmed.

The Global Solidarity Flotilla mission involved over 500 activists from forty-four countries sailing toward Gaza.

International participants included climate activist Greta Thunberg and Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela also joined the humanitarian mission drawing global attention. – Bernama