Malaysia denies rice cartel claims, cites competition commission study

KUALA LUMPUR: Allegations that a few large companies dominate Malaysia’s padi and rice industry through cartel-like structures are completely unfounded according to government findings.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup stated this conclusion comes from a comprehensive study conducted by the Malaysian Competition Commission.

The study presented to the Cabinet Committee Meeting on National Food Security Policy last December found no evidence of anti-competitive practices violating the Competition Act 2010.

Arthur was responding to Senator Abdul Nasir Idris who questioned whether the study adequately considered potential market dominance by large companies.

The ministry has been implementing comprehensive reforms in the padi and rice industry in phases since October last year.

Key reform areas include reviewing the existing legal framework to ensure it remains relevant and effective for industry regulation.

This review addresses various sector issues including ecosystem imbalances and allegations of supply manipulation through rice-mixing activities.

Fifty-two companies producing various rice types and brands must comply with regulatory controls and established certification standards.

All rice manufacturing, distribution, and production must adhere to national standards set by Malaysian Standard and SIRIM Berhad.

Quality assessments will be conducted through accredited laboratory testing including ISO-certified laboratories operated by BERNAS. – Bernama