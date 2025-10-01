Malaysia deploys member SMART team to Philippines for earthquake relief

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is deploying members of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) to the Philippines for earthquake relief operations.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the team will depart tomorrow at 9 am fully equipped with Urban Search and Rescue gear and emergency facilities.

The team includes communication systems, medical facilities, K9 detection units and logistics vehicles for comprehensive disaster response.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, announced the deployment through a Facebook post today.

“As a neighbouring ASEAN country, Malaysia has approved the mobilisation of the SMART team in full configuration as part of our preparedness to extend humanitarian assistance to the Philippines,“ he said.

He emphasised that this demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to ASEAN regional solidarity and swift humanitarian aid mobilisation.

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Cebu province on Tuesday night, killing at least 26 people and injuring 147 others according to Xinhua news agency.

The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council warned today that the death toll is expected to rise further.

Ahmad Zahid extended condolences to the Philippine people, noting the earthquake disrupted millions of lives in affected provinces.

Initial reports show severe infrastructure damage including partial building collapses and destruction of residential and commercial structures.

The centuries-old Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan was among the partially damaged historical buildings.

Power outages affected several areas while roads, bridges and critical infrastructure sustained heavy damage.

Preliminary loss estimates reach USD45.7 billion from the devastating earthquake.

“May every search and rescue effort be eased, every affected victim receive due assistance, and the Philippines recover and rebuild the lives of its people affected by this disaster,“ Ahmad Zahid said.

This marks Malaysia’s second major regional humanitarian deployment this year following the 50 SMART personnel sent to Myanmar in March for earthquake relief operations. – Bernama