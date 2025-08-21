Malaysia drafting public sector data digitalisation policy under 13MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Digital Department is currently drafting a comprehensive public sector data digitalisation policy as part of Malaysia’s new technology development agenda under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo confirmed the policy will identify all data existing across every ministry and government agency throughout the country.

“This is to ensure that data, whether in the form of analogue, audio, visual or a combination thereof, can be digitised immediately in accordance with established standards, taking into account the type of data, security levels and privacy aspects required to enable it to be used promptly if needed.”

He announced during the Dewan Rakyat session that the policy development is expected to be finalised before the end of this current year.

The minister explained that data storage will become a major priority once the digitalisation effort is fully implemented through the establishment of a national Data Bank.

“In the 13MP presentation, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) mentioned that a data bank will be established for data storage purposes, and this ministry is drawing up the necessary measures to ensure the success of this agenda.”

A new Data Commission will also be established under the 13th Malaysia Plan to serve as the regulatory body overseeing data governance and protection standards.

The Digital Ministry will further enhance government digital services through the upcoming MyGOV Malaysia mobile application, designed as a comprehensive one-stop centre.

“This application integrates services from various government agencies in stages with MyDigital ID as the main login key, and it offers various categories of services such as information display, payment verification and applications.”

Full integration with federal, state, and local authority services will be implemented progressively starting from next year through until 2030. – Bernama