Malaysia durian exports to surpass RM1.5 billion in 2025

GUA MUSANG: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) projects Malaysia’s durian exports to surpass RM1.5 billion in 2025, fueled by strong international demand.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu highlighted a 256.3% surge in export value over five years, rising from RM321.2 million in 2018 to RM1.14 billion in 2022.

“This growth underscores durian’s potential as a high-value agro-food commodity, benefiting both the national economy and local communities,“ he said during the 2025 Durian Festival opening at the Gua Musang District Council hall.

Durian festivals and promotional programs play a crucial role in boosting the sector’s value chain, involving farmers, logistics, retailers, and tourism.

According to Mordor Intelligence’s 2024 report, the global durian market is projected to hit USD10.78 billion in 2025, climbing to USD16.89 billion by 2030 at a 9.4% annual growth rate.

“China remains the dominant market, contributing over 90% of Asia-Pacific durian imports,“ Mohamad noted. Malaysia recently secured fresh durian export access to China under a new phytosanitary protocol signed on June 19, 2024. Previously, exports were restricted to pulp, paste, and frozen whole fruits. - Bernama