KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Egypt share a firm stance in rejecting any attempt to force Palestinians out of Gaza, stressing that such actions would severely undermine efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he conveyed this position during a call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today, where they discussed the latest humanitarian situation and efforts to rebuild Gaza.

“I reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to continue assisting the Palestinian people, particularly in humanitarian aid, medical support and reconstruction, while steadfastly backing their fight for justice.

“I also expressed my appreciation for President El-Sisi and the Egyptian government for their continued support in facilitating Malaysia’s humanitarian and medical aid efforts for Palestinians affected by the brutal genocide committed by the Zionist Israeli regime,” Anwar said in a post on social media.

He said El-Sisi welcomed Japan and Malaysia’s joint initiative under the Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) to support Gaza’s reconstruction.

Anwar stressed that global solidarity is crucial in making aid efforts for Palestine more effective.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Malaysia-Egypt cooperation in various sectors, including economy, investment, trade, education and culture.