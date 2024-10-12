KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has become the preferred destination for over 200 medical device manufacturers and more than 30 multinational companies in the healthcare industry.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the medical device sector contributed approximately RM18 billion to the country’s economy in 2023.

“This sector has also created approximately 95,000 jobs locally since 2012. Under the New Industrial Masterplan (NIMP) 2030, the medical device industry has been identified as a crucial sector that enhances our country’s investment value.

“As an example, we cater to 60 per cent of the global demand for gloves, (thus) making Malaysia the world’s number one producer of gloves and rubber-based products,” he said during the opening ceremony of the International Medical Device Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC) 2024 here today.

Dr Dzulkefly added that IMDEC 2024 highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to embracing technological advancements while promoting regulatory harmonisation across borders.

“It is a vital platform dedicated to aligning global medical device regulations, fostering international cooperation and establishing unified standards,” he said.

Held alongside the 28th Global Harmonisation Working Party (GHWP) Annual Meeting, IMDEC 2024 brought together more than 600 international delegates and 10,000 visitors from various sectors of the healthcare industry.

The event, themed “Unleashing the Power of Medical Technology, Shaping the Future of Healthcare”, serves as a platform for industry dialogue, knowledge sharing and collaboration in addressing critical challenges, as well as exploring technological advancements transforming healthcare systems.

One of its highlights is the Innovation Presentation Session (INNOMed), which empowers local entrepreneurs with financing and collaboration opportunities to develop locally-made medical devices tailored to Malaysia’s healthcare needs.