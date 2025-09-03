Malaysia expands Scopus AI to 20 public universities for research boost

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education will expand Scopus AI technology adoption across all 20 public universities to enhance publication of high-impact research articles indexed by international databases like Web of Science and Scopus.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapa Sakmud stated that Scopus AI represents Elsevier’s latest innovation designed to strengthen the global research ecosystem through accelerated information retrieval and streamlined literature analysis.

This technology will significantly accelerate research processes while enhancing their overall impact at the national level according to the deputy minister.

Malaysia becomes the first Asia Pacific country to subscribe to Scopus AI for use across all 20 public universities as announced during the National Scopus AI and Elsevier-Research Impact Summit 2025 launch.

Researchers will gain access to best practices and use cases from leading universities in Australia, Singapore and Malaysia through this initiative.

Artificial intelligence enables researchers to analyse scholarly works, identify emerging trends and drive innovation with greater accuracy according to Mustapa.

The adoption represents not merely technological advancement but a crucial step toward strengthening the nation’s intellectual capital.

Elsevier developed Scopus AI as a global publishing and analytics company headquartered in Amsterdam that publishes over 2,800 scientific journals and 30,000 book titles worldwide.

Scopus AI features natural language search capabilities allowing researchers to ask direct questions and receive concise answers while significantly reducing article review time.

The platform provides research trend analysis, international collaboration recommendations and academic impact mapping for various academic stakeholders.

Journal recommendation and publication analysis functions guide researchers toward high-impact journal submissions according to the deputy minister.

This approach increases publication opportunities while enhancing both researcher and institutional international reputation.

The Research Impact Summit 2025 theme focuses on bridging gaps between academic evaluation and real-world impact through cross-disciplinary knowledge exchange.

The summit serves as a platform for formulating new strategies and applying data-driven tools to strengthen Malaysia’s research ecosystem. – Bernama