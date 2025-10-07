Malaysia exports RM6.37 billion worth of durians to China from 2018 to 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia exported fresh durians and durian pulp and paste to China totalling 115,359 metric tonnes worth RM6.37 billion between 2018 and 2025.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security provided these figures based on the issuance of phytosanitary certificates for durian exports.

Malaysia recorded exports of durian pulp and paste amounting to 3,555 metric tonnes worth RM202 million in 2018.

The country began exporting frozen whole durians in June 2019, shipping 3,177 metric tonnes valued at RM143 million.

Pulp and paste exports increased to 5,239 metric tonnes worth RM168 million during the same year.

Frozen whole durian exports rose to 6,225 metric tonnes worth RM286 million in 2020.

Durian pulp and paste exports declined to 3,456 metric tonnes valued at RM171 million that year.

Frozen whole durian exports to China doubled to 12,153 metric tonnes worth RM577 million in 2021.

Pulp and paste exports also increased to 5,895 metric tonnes valued at RM368 million during that period.

The ministry was responding to a question from Sim Tze Tzin regarding durian export metrics to China.

Frozen whole durian exports continued rising to 13,401 metric tonnes worth RM1.277 billion in 2022.

Pulp and paste exports slightly decreased to 5,703 metric tonnes valued at RM326 million that year.

Frozen whole durian exports reached 13,983 metric tonnes worth RM738 million in 2023.

Pulp and paste exports doubled to 12,321 metric tonnes valued at RM623 million during that period.

Malaysia began exporting fresh whole durians alongside frozen durians and pulp and paste to China starting in August 2024.

Frozen whole durian exports decreased to 8,518 metric tonnes worth RM418 million in 2025.

Pulp and paste exports declined to 11,611 metric tonnes valued at RM579 million during the same year.

Fresh durian exports to China increased to 773 metric tonnes worth nearly RM50 million as of June 2025.

Frozen whole durian exports stood at 3,599 metric tonnes worth RM183 million during that period.

Pulp and paste exports reached 5,241 metric tonnes valued at RM230 million as of June 2025.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security remains committed to exploring new durian market opportunities.

The Department of Agriculture is expanding Malaysian durian markets to regions like Taiwan and Peru besides China.

The projected export value of Malaysian durians in 2030 is expected to reach RM1.8 billion.

This projection involves an export volume of 69,000 metric tonnes of durian products.

KPKM is currently exploring new markets for durian products in Taiwan. – Bernama