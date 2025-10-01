Malaysia extends condolences to Philippines over devastating Cebu earthquake

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has conveyed condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the Philippines following the devastating earthquake that struck Cebu and neighbouring areas.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia mourns with the people of the Philippines over the tragic loss of lives and hardship endured by many families.

He extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of Malaysia, especially to families who have lost loved ones.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured, the displaced and all those whose lives have been disrupted by this tragedy,“ he said in a Facebook posting.

The Prime Minister added that Malaysia stands in full solidarity with the Philippines and is ready to support relief and recovery efforts.

“We pray that the strength and resilience of the Filipino people will carry them through these difficult days,“ Anwar said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially reported a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Cebu province at 9:59 pm local time on Tuesday.

The institute later revised the magnitude to 6.9, adding that the quake struck at a depth of 5 km approximately 19 km northeast of Bogo City.

The tremor was also felt in many neighbouring provinces in the central Philippines and some regions in the south of the country.

Media reported at least 69 people were killed in the earthquake, with the death toll continuing to rise as the government mobilised agencies to search for survivors. – Bernama