KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to expand its pioneering Exercise Medicine initiative to Europe, beginning with Hungary, through a collaboration between the Hungarian University of Sports Science (HUSS) and the Asia College of Exercise Medicine (ACEM) in Damansara Damai, Selangor.

Founder of Exercise Medicine in Malaysia, Prof Dr Muhammad Lee, held a special meeting yesterday with officials at the Hungarian Embassy in Malaysia, led by its Ambassador Dr Petra Ponevács-Pana, to explore collaborative opportunities for promoting Exercise Medicine as a key strategy to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“Malaysia made history in 2018 as the first country in Asia to formalise the practice of Exercise Medicine through a Memorandum of Agreement between the Ministry of Health and the Asia College of Exercise Medicine.

“The college offers a Diploma in Exercise Science (Therapy and Rehabilitation) to train practitioners in prescribing exercise therapy before the administration of pharmacological treatments,” he said in a statement to Bernama.

Exercise Medicine refers to the clinical practice of prescribing structured physical activity as a first-line intervention to prevent, manage and treat NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

It involves certified Exercise Therapists providing tailored exercise programmes for patients referred by medical doctors.

Dr Lee, who has expanded the practice to India and Indonesia, highlighted that NCDs remain the leading cause of death in these countries and Malaysia.

“Exercise Medicine empowers doctors to refer patients to certified Exercise Therapists before prescribing medication, positioning exercise as the first line of treatment,“ he said.

In Malaysia, he also collaborates with the medical faculty of Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah to expose medical students to Exercise Medicine, equipping future doctors with the knowledge to advise patients on exercise-based prevention and treatment.

He expressed hope that more medical doctors will adopt exercise as an early intervention strategy and that Exercise Clinics will be established nationwide to receive patient referrals from healthcare professionals.