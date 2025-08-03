Anwar reaffirms federal commitment to Sabah’s rights and sovereignty

KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Government remains steadfast in protecting Sabah’s rights as an integral part of Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declared.

Speaking at the 2025 National Farmers, Breeders, and Fishermen’s Day closing ceremony, he reiterated the government’s resolve to uphold national sovereignty against any threats.

Anwar stressed that Malaysia is ready to pursue legal action in international courts if necessary to defend Sabah’s rights.

“Why are we doing this? Because this is our country — Sabah is part of Malaysia. We are spending tens of millions of Ringgit, maybe a hundred million Ringgit, to defend our rights. We will not allow even an inch of our land or sea to be encroached upon,“ he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen Sabah’s development, including resolving issues under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Key initiatives include doubling the interim special grant for Sabah from RM300 million to RM600 million this year and allocating RM10 billion to complete the Pan Borneo Highway.

Anwar acknowledged delays in the highway project under previous administrations but assured progress under the current government.

“Maybe it’s not visible yet, not completed, but at least we’ve approved it and the work packages are in progress,“ he said.

Additionally, the Federal Government has transferred full authority over electricity supply management to Sabah, backed by RM3.54 billion in subsidies until 2030.

To tackle water supply challenges, RM300 million has been allocated, alongside RM50 million in smaller projects handed to the state.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Agriculture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, and Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup attended the event. – Bernama