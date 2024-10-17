Malaysia hopes to strengthen defence ties with Germany beyond maritime cooperation - Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin expressed hope that defence relations with Germany will continue to strengthen in the future.

During his visit to the German Navy frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg and the support ship FGS Frankfurt am Main, which docked at the Port Klang Cruise Terminal, Khaled noted that Malaysia and Germany have had a strong defence cooperation for many years.

Also present during the visit were the Ministry of Defence Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali and the Chief of Navy, Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

He said Malaysia appreciates Germany for choosing it as a ‘port of call’ and hopes that the Royal Malaysian Navy and the German Navy can use this opportunity to further enhance their relationship.

“However, I believe that this strong defence relationship is not limited to the maritime domain. I would also like to express my appreciation to Germany for choosing Malaysia as a stopover during the German Air Force’s 2024 Asia-Pacific Tour,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

He expressed hope that the strong defence cooperation between Malaysia and Germany would be further strengthened, including through the involvement of more German companies at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition and the “Enable and Enhance (E&E)” initiative next year.