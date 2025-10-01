PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia-India Digital Council (MIDC) has been formalised following a meeting between Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, and India’s Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) held in Bhubaneswar, India earlier this week.

The MIDC is set to drive the digital trade, technology exchange, and talent mobility between both nations.

In a statement, today, Gobind said the pivotal initiative represents a significant leap forward in bilateral ties between Malaysia and India, strengthening cultural ties while further unlocking the full potential of digital innovation and economic opportunities of both nations.

“Through MIDC, we aim to foster an ecosystem that supports shared growth, talent development and technological advancements for both Malaysia and India,” he said..

MIDC will see Malaysia and India work on, among others:

i.sharing of experiences and exchange of technical expertise;

ii.policy and regulatory approaches related to digital technologies;

iii.exploring business-to-business partnerships collaboration between industry associations;

iv.enhancing collaborations between the start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises; and

v.upskilling and reskilling talents in emerging digital technologies.

The Council also seeks to enhance cooperation between Malaysia and India’s Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) on cyber security; and to collaborate, and explore opportunities in 5G technology.

The MIDC’s inaugural meeting, expected to be held in the first half of this year, will lay the groundwork for actionable programmes and initiatives - reinforcing commitments made under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s state visit to India from August 19-21, 2024.

While in India, Gobind also met India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr S. Jaishankar, and representatives from Digital India Foundation, and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) - an initiative by the government of India to promote an open e-commerce network that connects shoppers, platforms and retailers.



“This was an enlightening work trip and looking ahead, we will work to strengthen the cooperation between both our countries, particularly in the digital sphere.

“This trip has further strengthened our relationship, and laid a solid foundation for future collaborations that will drive innovation and economic prosperity for both Malaysia and India,” he added.

Gobind, while accompanying Anwar to New Delhi last August, met representatives from several major tech companies from India, who committed to create 5,000 high value, tech-skilled jobs for Malaysians over the next three years.

The commitment by the 17 Indian tech companies produced 1,943 jobs in 2024. To date, 214 Indian-origin companies have been granted the Malaysia Digital status, with a majority committed to hire more than 70% Malaysian employees.

The 18th PBD was inaugurated by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

The event recognises the contributions of the overseas Indian community to India’s development. This year’s event saw the participation of Indian diaspora members from over 50 nations.