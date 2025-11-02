PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government has reiterated its commitment to improving global perceptions of the country’s governance efficiency and transparency, according to the office of the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN).

In a statement released today, the office outlined that the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) will serve as a benchmark for Malaysia’s ambition to rank among the world’s top 25 nations by 2033.

Earlier, Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) disclosed that Malaysia had retained its position at 57th in the CPI for the second consecutive year.

The office also highlighted the government’s continued efforts to strengthen integrity, transparency and good governance.

Led by KSN Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, a Special Task Force on CPI has been operational since October 2024, driving strategic reforms to improve the country’s ranking, it noted.

The task force comprises senior officials from various ministries, experts and TI-M representatives, with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) acting as its secretariat, it added.

Additionally, six CPI Focus Groups have been established to further analyse the data from CPI surveys, with the findings playing a crucial role in shaping future strategies and actions to elevate Malaysia’s international ranking.

